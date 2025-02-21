15,323 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,323 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 16,397.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Paylocity by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5,742.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $520,364.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,332,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,635,928.58. The trade was a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 4,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.91, for a total transaction of $947,323.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,539.73. This represents a 81.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,999 shares of company stock valued at $17,822,987 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PCTY. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

Paylocity Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $206.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $129.94 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Articles

