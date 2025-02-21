Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.04.

Shares of DT stock opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.71. Dynatrace has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $63.00.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,354.48. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $2,456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at $33,700,171.28. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,682. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,161,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,260,000 after acquiring an additional 484,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,621 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,361,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,811,000 after acquiring an additional 493,987 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,570,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,449,000 after acquiring an additional 700,332 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,025,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,860,000 after acquiring an additional 834,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

