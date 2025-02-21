Brokerages Set Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target at $6.63

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

TSHA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,999,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,999 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,906,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 641,305 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,650,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

TSHA stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $336.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

