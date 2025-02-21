Analysts Set SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Price Target at $120.06

Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,467,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160,226 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,179,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,021,000 after buying an additional 2,155,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of SharkNinja by 6,408.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,825,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,464,000 after buying an additional 1,797,578 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,878,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,845,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SharkNinja stock opened at $110.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. SharkNinja has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $123.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.06). SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

