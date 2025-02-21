DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Price

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBH. StockNews.com cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $949.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $937.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $195,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,825.19. This represents a 24.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $62,479.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,433.05. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 293,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 47,246 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 926,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 232,253 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 524,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 47,145 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 39,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

