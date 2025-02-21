AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Purchases $2,078,931.18 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Wolf purchased 9,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.81 per share, with a total value of $2,078,931.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,977.06. This represents a -150.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AppFolio Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $216.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.45. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.01 and a 12-month high of $274.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APPF. KeyCorp cut AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppFolio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 10,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppFolio

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.