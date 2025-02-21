The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Director Sells $810,816.45 in Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Director Ira Liran sold 20,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $810,816.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 814,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,629,081.14. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ira Liran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Ira Liran sold 1,723 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $68,954.46.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Ira Liran sold 300 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $12,006.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Ira Liran sold 30,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $1,067,400.00.

Vita Coco Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of COCO stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens cut Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,990,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 341,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 200,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

