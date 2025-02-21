State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Director Gregory L. Summe Sells 10,815 Shares

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $99.63 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.