Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC stock opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $39.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 535.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 95.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.