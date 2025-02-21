ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Sells $904,342.74 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 315,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $904,342.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,243.72. This trade represents a 55.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Patricia Nakache sold 35,098 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $94,413.62.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Patricia Nakache sold 86,777 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $217,810.27.

On Monday, February 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 8,376 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $20,940.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Patricia Nakache sold 19,685 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $49,212.50.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Patricia Nakache sold 420,711 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $1,098,055.71.

On Monday, February 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 479,861 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $1,103,680.30.

On Friday, January 31st, Patricia Nakache sold 137,076 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $304,308.72.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Patricia Nakache sold 34,798 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $76,207.62.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Patricia Nakache sold 107,911 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $226,613.10.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Patricia Nakache sold 167,031 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $377,490.06.

ThredUp Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $2.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

