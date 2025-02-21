ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Sells $904,342.74 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 315,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $904,342.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,243.72. This trade represents a 55.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 14th, Patricia Nakache sold 35,098 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $94,413.62.
- On Wednesday, February 12th, Patricia Nakache sold 86,777 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $217,810.27.
- On Monday, February 10th, Patricia Nakache sold 8,376 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $20,940.00.
- On Friday, February 7th, Patricia Nakache sold 19,685 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $49,212.50.
- On Wednesday, February 5th, Patricia Nakache sold 420,711 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $1,098,055.71.
- On Monday, February 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 479,861 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $1,103,680.30.
- On Friday, January 31st, Patricia Nakache sold 137,076 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $304,308.72.
- On Wednesday, January 29th, Patricia Nakache sold 34,798 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $76,207.62.
- On Thursday, January 23rd, Patricia Nakache sold 107,911 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $226,613.10.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Patricia Nakache sold 167,031 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $377,490.06.
ThredUp Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ TDUP opened at $2.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TDUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Friday, February 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TDUP
About ThredUp
ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ThredUp
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.