New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,170,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 468,437 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $30,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 3,594.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.38. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

