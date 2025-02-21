Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Takes $43,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,584.10. This trade represents a 78.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $1,061,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,575. This trade represents a 23.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,522 shares of company stock worth $5,487,555. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $104.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 49.79%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.