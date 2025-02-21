Brokerages Set Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Target Price at $146.57

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.57.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Qualys alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on QLYS

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $209,616.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,885,415.24. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total transaction of $1,322,774.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,627.84. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,906 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Qualys during the third quarter worth $445,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 208.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 58,252 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 428.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $139.40 on Friday. Qualys has a 12 month low of $119.17 and a 12 month high of $174.31. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.48.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.