Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FLR. UBS Group upped their target price on Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Baird R W lowered Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fluor from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE:FLR opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Fluor has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.07.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Research analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fluor

In related news, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $433,131.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,353.86. This represents a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $2,831,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,158.35. This represents a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Fluor by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 65,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,541 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Fluor by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,317,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Fluor by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,115,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

