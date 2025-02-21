Raymond James Lowers Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $117.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT stock opened at $104.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $95.97 and a one year high of $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The company had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 34,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 674,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,481,000 after acquiring an additional 69,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.