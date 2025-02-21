McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Sells $5,382,514.26 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
McKesson Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:MCK opened at $603.68 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $588.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.48. The company has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.79.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
