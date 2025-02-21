iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Earns “Hold” Rating from Benchmark

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on iQIYI from $2.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on iQIYI from $3.00 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC raised iQIYI from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised iQIYI from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.91.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on iQIYI

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. iQIYI has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. Equities analysts predict that iQIYI will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.