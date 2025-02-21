Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) CEO Sells $3,250,230.00 in Stock

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 17,000 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,250,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,644 shares in the company, valued at $10,447,386.36. This trade represents a 23.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $191.61 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $209.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.05.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LANC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $232.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 450,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,853,000 after purchasing an additional 52,030 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

