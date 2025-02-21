Anthony J. Wood Sells 25,000 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,415.20. This trade represents a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $92.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.26 and a beta of 2.05. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.73.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Roku by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Roku by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 75,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Roku by 8,030.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 107,442 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp raised Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

