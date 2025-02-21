Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.18.

NYSE TDOC opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $16.82.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $28,500.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $34,477.70. The trade was a 45.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 776.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

