GS Chain (LON:GSC) Stock Price Down 7.7% – Should You Sell?

GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Approximately 200,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,599,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).
The firm has a market capitalization of £5.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.09.
While the Board of Directors’ experience spans across a wide range of business sectors, the board will focus its energy in the technology space; specifically targeting a company that leverages state of the art technology in automotive, fintech, real estate, banking, finance, telecommunications, or blockchain industries.
