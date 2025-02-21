Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 4,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 7,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63.

Get Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5468 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.