Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.25.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 156.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 116,135 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,109.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 35,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RVMD stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $62.40.
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
