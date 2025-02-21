Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 23,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 259,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Maison Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Get Maison Solutions alerts:

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Maison Solutions had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 3.16%.

Maison Solutions Company Profile

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maison Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.