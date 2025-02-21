Life Science REIT (LON:LABS) Trading Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Life Science REIT plc (LON:LABS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34.80 ($0.44). Approximately 784,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 693,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.60 ($0.44).

Life Science REIT Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 36.69. The company has a market capitalization of £123.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.08.

Life Science REIT Company Profile

Life Science REIT plc (the Company) is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales on 27 July 2021. The Company began trading on 19 November 2021 and its shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

