4,761 Shares in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intapp by 1,054.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.
In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $1,237,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 828,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,223,984.45. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Benjamin Harrison sold 22,373 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $1,540,828.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,490 shares of company stock valued at $14,738,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Intapp stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day moving average of $56.36.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
