Kestra Investment Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,438 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 60.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,922 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

