Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,991 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGSD. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 464.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 195,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 160,865 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 3,096.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,587,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,450,000 after buying an additional 3,474,992 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 59,802 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGSD opened at $25.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $26.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.0778 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

