Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,521,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,487,000 after buying an additional 36,234 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $400,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.18.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.