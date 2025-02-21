Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stock Position Lifted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

