Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $257,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 423.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 14.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $1,064,291.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,196.36. This trade represents a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,840.22. This represents a 5.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,782 shares of company stock worth $1,523,951 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

