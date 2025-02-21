Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at B. Riley

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.72 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

HCC opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $297.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.70 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 26.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,232,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 14.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,904,000 after buying an additional 83,331 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 61.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

