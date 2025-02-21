Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells 230,772 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.32, for a total value of $18,498,523.20.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Brian Chesky sold 190,301 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $26,739,193.51.

On Monday, February 3rd, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $4,994,930.07.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $5,122,620.59.

On Monday, January 6th, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $5,223,773.02.

On Monday, December 23rd, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $5,137,620.38.

On Monday, December 9th, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $5,288,002.89.

On Monday, November 25th, Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $10,764,604.62.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $155.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

