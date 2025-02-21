Kestra Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,987,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,717 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,603,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,814,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,720,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,485,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,415,000 after acquiring an additional 347,799 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $36.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $40.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

