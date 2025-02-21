Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 23,067 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 108,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 50,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

