Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,088 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $74.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

