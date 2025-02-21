Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $726.53.

Intuit Stock Down 0.5 %

INTU stock opened at $579.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $614.05 and a 200-day moving average of $628.50. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $557.29 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The company has a market capitalization of $162.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,337.92. This trade represents a 36.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total value of $48,136,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,378,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,595,351.10. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

