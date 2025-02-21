Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $4.33 Million Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAPR. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 17,103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 7.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

DAPR stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

