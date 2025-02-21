General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,938 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,620,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,395,000 after buying an additional 106,878 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $774,766,000 after purchasing an additional 989,750 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 3.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,113,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $498,310,000 after purchasing an additional 421,989 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,798,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $259,988,000 after purchasing an additional 358,507 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in General Motors by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,399,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $234,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,958 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $510,865.13. This trade represents a 51.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GM opened at $47.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Motors has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.