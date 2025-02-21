ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Financial Contrast

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZEEKR Intelligent Technology N/A N/A N/A Lucid Group -406.63% -74.67% -33.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and Lucid Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZEEKR Intelligent Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00 Lucid Group 1 7 2 0 2.10

Valuation and Earnings

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology currently has a consensus price target of $32.02, indicating a potential upside of 30.73%. Lucid Group has a consensus price target of $3.24, indicating a potential downside of 2.11%. Given ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ZEEKR Intelligent Technology is more favorable than Lucid Group.

This table compares ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and Lucid Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZEEKR Intelligent Technology $7.28 billion 0.84 -$1.18 billion N/A N/A Lucid Group $595.27 million 16.75 -$2.83 billion ($1.34) -2.47

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.3% of Lucid Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology beats Lucid Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services. It operates in China, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Ningbo, China. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

