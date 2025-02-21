Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $17.53.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $57,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,528.50. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,109 shares of company stock worth $197,696. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,048,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,467,000 after acquiring an additional 205,562 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth about $41,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,789,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,567,000 after buying an additional 580,323 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after buying an additional 17,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 2,281,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,823,000 after buying an additional 269,346 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

