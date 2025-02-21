Best Green Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 19th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, Nuvve, and NWTN are the five Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are investment opportunities in companies that focus on renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydro power. These stocks represent companies that are committed to sustainable and environmentally-friendly practices, providing a potential financial return while supporting the transition to a greener future. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

DAR stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.49. 1,787,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,930. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $48.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

MERC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. 55,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,684. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.29. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MERC

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

RELL stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.39. 4,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,075. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.95 million, a PE ratio of 446.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $15.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RELL

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NASDAQ NVVE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,593. Nuvve has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a market cap of $2.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVE

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NASDAQ NWTN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,145. NWTN has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTN

Further Reading