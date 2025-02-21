Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFTC. Scotiabank cut Softchoice from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC cut Softchoice from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Softchoice from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ATB Capital cut Softchoice from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cormark cut Softchoice from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$25.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of TSE:SFTC opened at C$24.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of -0.14. Softchoice has a 1 year low of C$16.09 and a 1 year high of C$24.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.87.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.

