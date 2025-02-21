Barclays Lowers Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $85.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $62.17 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $635,202,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $451,458,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,231,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,146 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,390.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,180,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,377,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.