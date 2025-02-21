APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APG. Truist Financial began coverage on APi Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

APi Group stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. APi Group has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in APi Group by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,947,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931,314 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,407,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in APi Group by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,007,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,028,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in APi Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,627,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,758 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

