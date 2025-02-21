Brokerages Set Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) PT at $37.60

Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVNW shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Aviat Networks stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.32 million, a PE ratio of -116.44 and a beta of 1.68. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. Aviat Networks had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

