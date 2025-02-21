Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Receives $43.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ OBK opened at $39.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 812.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 78.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

