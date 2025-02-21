Head-To-Head Contrast: Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) vs. Fannie Mae (OTC:FNMA)

Fannie Mae (OTC:FNMA – Get Free Report) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fannie Mae and Federal Home Loan Mortgage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fannie Mae 0 1 0 0 2.00 Federal Home Loan Mortgage 2 0 0 0 1.00

Fannie Mae currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 59.62%. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a consensus price target of $2.63, indicating a potential downside of 59.62%. Given Federal Home Loan Mortgage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Federal Home Loan Mortgage is more favorable than Fannie Mae.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Fannie Mae has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fannie Mae and Federal Home Loan Mortgage”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fannie Mae $152.67 billion 0.06 $16.98 billion N/A N/A Federal Home Loan Mortgage $108.05 billion 0.04 $10.54 billion ($0.06) -108.33

Fannie Mae has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Home Loan Mortgage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fannie Mae shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fannie Mae shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fannie Mae and Federal Home Loan Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fannie Mae 11.12% -31.66% 0.39% Federal Home Loan Mortgage 9.74% -33.18% 0.35%

Summary

Fannie Mae beats Federal Home Loan Mortgage on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fannie Mae

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, manufactured housing mortgage loans, and other mortgage-related securities. This segment also provides single-family mortgage servicing, as well as credit risk and loss management services. The Multifamily segment securitizes multifamily mortgage loans into Fannie Mae MBS; purchases multifamily mortgage loans; and provides credit enhancement for bonds issued by state and local housing finance authorities to finance multifamily housing. This segment also issues structured MBS backed by Fannie Mae multifamily MBS; buys and sells multifamily agency mortgage-backed securities; invests in low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) multifamily projects; and offers delegated underwriting and servicing, as well as multifamily mortgage, and credit risk and loss management services. The company serves mortgage banking companies, savings and loan associations, savings banks, commercial banks, credit unions, community banks, insurance companies, private mortgage originators, and state and local housing finance agencies. Federal National Mortgage Association was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions. This segment serves mortgage banking companies, commercial banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, housing finance agencies, savings institutions, and non-depository financial institutions. The Multifamily segment engages in the purchase, securitization, and guarantee of multifamily loans; issuance of multifamily K certificates; manages multifamily mortgage credit and market risk; and invests in multifamily loans and mortgage-related securities. It serves banks and other financial institutions, insurance companies, money managers, hedge funds, pension funds, state and local governments, and broker dealers. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

