Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Shares of BLMN opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.13 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth $41,325,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8,666.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,568,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,364 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 565.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,791,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,370 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 385.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,817,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 483.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,225,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,372 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

