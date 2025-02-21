Bausch + Lomb’s (BLCO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bausch + Lomb’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

BLCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bausch + Lomb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

